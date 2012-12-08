Boulder company plans roundtrip service to Moon by 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER -- A Boulder-based company wants to fly you to the Moon.

Golden Spike, which was formed by a group of space and business experts, has spent the past few years researching the idea and announced Thursday that it will begin roundtrip service to the Moon beginning in 2020.

"What could be a greater personal ambition, bucket list as it were, than to visit the surface of the Moon before you're too old?" said Max Vozoff, who is the Director of Business Development at the company and one of Golden Spike's founders.

Vozoff said the space industry's landscape has changed dramatically in the past few years, making private space ventures much more realistic today.

"It's really the availability of these (launch) vehicles, rockets, spacecraft, that is tipping the balance, making possible a business model that would not have been possible just a few years ago," Vozoff said Friday.

The cost of each mission is estimated at $1.5 billion for two passengers. Customers who sign up will spend about a week in space and 36 hours on the lunar surface.

Vozoff said several countries may use Golden Spike's service to boost their national prestige. Other customers may be more interested in extracting minerals on the Moon, or simply an exotic and pricy adventure.

Vozoff said those who sign up will have to pass a physical, undergo training and agree to a seven-year payment schedule. He said the company will not accept personal checks.

"I'll give you some business cards," Vozoff said chuckling. "You can hand them out."