Divers, K-9 units continue search for 13-year-old Dylan Redwine

DENVER –Officials in La Plata County continued to search Sunday for the 13-year-old teen who went missing in the Vallecito Valley Monday morning.

Dylan Redwine was reported missing from his father’s house north of Vallecito Lake, after a court ordered Thanksgiving visit to his father’s home in Vallecito. Redwine’s father told investigators his son was at his house on County Road 500 when he left to do some errands at about 7:30 a.m. Monday. His father said he was gone when he returned to the house at about 11:30 a.m. Redwine’s father reported his son missing after he was unable to find him during the afternoon.

Citizens and volunteers have been canvassing the Vallecito area throughout the week, which is 22 miles northeast of Durango. Hundreds of volunteers went door-to-door Saturday to hand out flyers in the Bayfield area, south of Vallecito.

According to a news release from the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, Redwine spent a lot of time in the Bayfield area until he moved to Colorado Springs with his mother and brother this past summer.

Members of La Plata County Search and Rescue continued to search the Vallecito Lake area Sunday. According to Dan Bender with the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, two search and rescue K-9s alerted officials of unidentified scent sources at Vallecito Lake Saturday and Sunday morning.

Divers from New Mexico State Police also prepared to search the south end of the lake Sunday, according to Bender.

Officials will continue to scour the Vallecito area, including miles of USFS Middle Mountain Road. Bender said in a news release that scenarios ranging from abduction to runaway are being examined.

“Without any new clues, we have to continue to consider any and all possibilities,” Bender said.

Redwine is 5 feet tall and weighs 105 pounds. He has medium-length blonde hair and blue eyes, with a fair complexion.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue and white Duke Blue Devils baseball cap, a black Nike T-shirt, black basketball shorts, black tennis shoes and a black backpack.

The Durango Herald reported that the boy’s parents are divorced, and it’s not yet clear if he was upset and ran away from home or if other factors are in play.

Authorities said Dylan used to live in Vallecito and they have been contacting his friends who live in the area.

Dylan’s mother, Elaine Redwine and his older brother Cory have been in La Plata County since Redwine went missing, and have been working closely with searchers and investigators.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a media alert Friday with information on Redwine, including his picture in an effort to release more information to the public.

Anyone who may have information on Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to contact La Plata County Sheriff’s Office Investigators Dan Patterson (970-382-7015) or Tom Cowing (970-382-7045). They can also call the hotline for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE LOST (1-800-843-5678).