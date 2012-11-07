Man hospitalized after dog attack in Boulder

A witness to a dog attack in Boulder talks to police as the ambulance carrying the victim drives off. (Mark Leffingwell / Daily Camera Nov. 7, 2012)

BOULDER, Colo. — A dog attack in a Boulder neighborhood sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Police say James Glab went to his neighbor’s house in the 5700 block of N. Orchard Creek Cir. at 12:45 p.m. to let him know his dogs were loose. That’s when a rottweiler bit him and severely injured his arm.

Bystanders helped Glab back to his house and told his wife his arm had been severed. Officials said that was not the case.

Paramedics were called and rushed him to Boulder Community hospital.

Michael Roberts, the rottweiler’s owner, was issued a ticket for  unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog.

The animal was seized and will spend 10 days under quarantine. A judge will then decide if the dog will be returned to Roberts.

