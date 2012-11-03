Police ID Capitol Hill stabbing victim, search for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – Police have identified the man who was stabbed to death near a Capitol Hill bar Friday morning.

Denver police confirmed 28-year-old Ryan Haldeman was the victim of a homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Street around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

"He was honestly was one of the nicest, sweetest, goofiest, persons I've ever met," said Kyle Johnston, a bartender at the Pub on Penn where Haldeman was a frequent customer.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Haldeman suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to a news release. On Friday, friends held a small vigil in Haldeman's honor inside the restaurant.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect, who they said is described as a 6-foot-tall black male, between 20 to 45 years old, and weighs 180 pounds. Police said the man had salt and pepper facial stubble, and was wearing a blue or black coat and white pants at the time of the incident.

"It has really changed perspective of everybody in this place and I think in the neighborhood, you have to be safer, you have to be more aware," added Johnston.

If you have any information regarding the incident, Denver police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at (720)-913-STOP (7867). You can text to: CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash award up to $2,000.