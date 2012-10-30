House fire kills 4 in Pueblo

Scene outside fatal house fire in Pueblo, Colo. Oct. 30, 2012

PUEBLO, Colo. — An early morning house fire killed four people in Pueblo Tuesday.

Fire investigators say a combination of careless smoking and an oxygen tank started the fire.

Emergency crews say the house was full of smoke when they got there. They contained the fire within 30 minutes.

A little later they found the bodies of a man, a woman, a toddler and a baby.

The kids’ babysitter couldn’t believe what happened. “I’m shocked. I’m saddened. My heart really goes out to the families. Just really terrible,” says Debbie Loreto.

They fire chief says they found the man in the front of the house and the woman and kids near the back. He says it looked like they were trying to get out but the smoke overwhelmed them.

