Aurora bar shooting leaves one injured

AURORA, Colo. — A man was injured after a shooting at an Aurora bar Saturday night.

According to Frank Fania with the Aurora Police Department, a fight broke out just before midnight at the Fiends bar located at 1470 Jamaica Street.

Police said the suspect surrendered and was arrested at a nearby motel after a short barricade situation. The suspect was taken into custody.

The victim is going to survive, according to police.