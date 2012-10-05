Fix Me Friday!

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Our producer Erica heads to Posh The Salon in Denver to ambush someone with a Fall Nail Manicure Makover! AlertMe Filed in: Everyday Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Google

Pocket



