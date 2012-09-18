Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Frigid cold, icy roads

Falcons RB arrested for DUI hours after beating Broncos

Posted 7:38 am, September 18, 2012, by , Updated at 07:40AM, September 18, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Michael Turner (Gwinnett County)

Michael Turner (Gwinnett County)

Michael Turner (Gwinnett County)

Michael Turner (Gwinnett County)

ATLANTA, Ga. — He racked up 42 yards on 17 carries and scored the jump-starting and pivotal touchdown in his Atlanta Falcons’ 27-21 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Then Michael Turner had some drinks and sped away in his car.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting that the Falcons running back was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail just after 5 a.m. on charges of driving under the influence and speeding after he was pulled over for driving 97 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Turner is key cog in the Falcons’ impressive offense, as the team has a 27-2 record when he carries the ball 21 times or more in a game. 

The touchdown he scored on Monday night was his 51st as a Falcon, which is the top mark in the franchise’s history.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.