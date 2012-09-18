× Falcons RB arrested for DUI hours after beating Broncos

ATLANTA, Ga. — He racked up 42 yards on 17 carries and scored the jump-starting and pivotal touchdown in his Atlanta Falcons’ 27-21 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Then Michael Turner had some drinks and sped away in his car.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting that the Falcons running back was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail just after 5 a.m. on charges of driving under the influence and speeding after he was pulled over for driving 97 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Turner is key cog in the Falcons’ impressive offense, as the team has a 27-2 record when he carries the ball 21 times or more in a game.

The touchdown he scored on Monday night was his 51st as a Falcon, which is the top mark in the franchise’s history.