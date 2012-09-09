Body found in bushes near where missing Aurora woman lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. – A body was found late Monday afternoon in bushes near where a woman from Aurora was reported missing during the weekend.

Neighbors in the 1900 block of Paris St. approached FOX31 Denver's Deborah Takahara while she was getting ready to do her report for the news at 5 p.m.

They said they wanted to show her a person who may have been sleeping under the bushes of a home next to where the woman, 23-year-old Bertha Garcia lives.

They showed Takahara and photojournalist Mike Abeyta where they discovered the person under the bushes.

Abeyta confirmed the woman was not breathing. Takahara dialed 911 to alert police. Soon after that, police put up crime scene tape around the bushes and the home.

Police believe Bertha Garcia may have been abducted by her ex-boyfriend, 32-year-old German Medina.

According to police, Medina went to his brother’s house early Sunday to borrow a gun and a car. Medina’s brother, whose name has not been released, lent Medina his car but did not give him a gun.

The car is described as a black, 1997 Lexus, two-door, with Colorado license plate 339-WDJ.

Garcia was last seen by an unidentified friend around 12:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Paris St.

According to the friend, Garcia had walked him to his car. As he was driving away, he saw a Hispanic man matching Medina’s description approach Garcia as she walked back to her house.

Garcia was reported missing a short time later.

Descriptions provided by Aurora Police:

Garcia was last seen wearing grey pajamas and pink flip-flop sandals. She is described as 5’07” and weighs 125 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Medina is believed to be wearing a black leather coat. He is described as 5’08” and weighs 140 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a thin beard.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of this car or either party, or has any information on this case is asked to call Detective Tom Sobieski at (303)739-6710 or 911.

You can also provide information on this case and remain anonymous by calling CRIME STOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867). You may be eligible to earn a reward of up to two thousand dollars ($2,000).