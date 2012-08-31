× Bolden, running backs shine in preseason finale; cuts loom

PHOENIX, Ariz. — It was the backups’ night to shine, as the Denver Broncos rested 25 starters in their late-night preseason finale Thursday. While some of the reserves impressed, it was a starter who ensured the Broncos headed into the regular season on a winning note.

Matt Prater hit a game-winning, 44-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Broncos a 16-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals. And it was a former Grand Canyon State resident who helped get Denver’s starting kicker in position for the winning boot.

Defensive back Omar Bolden, who played his college football for the Arizona State Sun Devils along with fellow Bronco rookie Brock Osweiler, had to wait for Mitt Romney to finish his speech at the Republican National Convention before he got his shot, as the game didn’t kickoff until 9 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

But Bolden didn’t disappoint once it was given to him.

The rookie returned a kickoff out of his own end zone 103 yards for the touchdown that igniting his team’s second half comeback.

Though the fourth-round draft pick’s roster spot isn’t in question, the same can’t be said for 22 players that were calling themselves Broncos as of Friday morning. The team must trim its roster from 75 to 53 by tonight.

One of the toughest cuts for the Broncos may be at running back, where three players performed well Thursday night. Ronnie Hillman (14 carries, 68 yards), Knowshon Moreno (7 carries, 49 yards) and Jeremiah Johnson (5 carries, 31 yards) all averaged about 5 yards a carry or better.

Early training camp reports suggested Moreno, an often-disappointing former first-round draft pick, would need a good training camp to make the team. In four preseason games, he racked up 84 yards on 18 carries, an average of 4.7 yards a carry. Valued for his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield — something Peyton Manning likes in his backs — Moreno also had four catches for 40 yards in the preseason.

The team will likely also have to make a cut at the quarterback position. Though Caleb Hanie had his struggles Thursday — he was 7-of-13 passing for 75 yards and was also sacked five times — and Osweiler didn’t perform like many Sun Devil fans were hoping — he was 3-of-6 for 36 yards with an interception, it appears Adam Weber may be the one let go.

This despite the fact that Weber threw a 50-yard pass to Greg Orton to set up Prater’s game-winning kick and also despite the fact that the young signal caller has shown plenty of progress since the Broncos picked him up as an undrafted rookie a year ago.

In addition to Bolden, two other defensive backs made some noise for the Broncos in Thursday’s win — a game that ended after midnight in Denver. Syd’Quan Thompson’s interception set up the game-winning drive while newcomer Drayton Florence’s pick gave the Broncos a first half lift.

The Broncos begin their regular season with a 2011 playoff rematch at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 9.