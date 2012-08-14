Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Frigid cold, icy roads

Lance Armstrong wins Steamboat Springs marathon

Posted 8:21 am, August 14, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Lance Armstrong won the inaugural Steamboat Stinger marathon in Steamboat Springs on Aug. 12, 2012.

Lance Armstrong won the inaugural Steamboat Stinger marathon in Steamboat Springs on Aug. 12, 2012.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Now done with a record-breaking cycling career and battling accusations that he used illegal drugs to dominate the Tour de France for seven years, Lance Armstrong faced a new challenge in Steamboat Springs Sunday.

And once again, the man who beat stage 3 testicular cancer was up to the task, winning the inaugural Steamboat Stinger trail marathon with a time of 3 hours, 18 minutes and 10 seconds.

The next closest competitor was almost eight minutes behind. Even still, the Steamboat Pilot & Today reported, the 40-year-old finished the race with his hands on his knees.

“Wow,” Armstrong told the newspaper. “It was hard. There was a lot of vertical climbing and a lot of technical downhills. … I’ve only done three marathons, two New Yorks and a Boston. I’ve never done anything like that.”

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has accused Armstrong of using steroids and blood boosters to win the Tour de France from 1999-2005. Armstrong has persistently denied the charges and has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the agency’s case.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks said the agency’s notice to Armstrong lacked specific allegations that would allow Armstrong to mount a “meaningful response.” He also questioned why the agency waited so long to issue the notice.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.