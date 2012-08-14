× Lance Armstrong wins Steamboat Springs marathon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Now done with a record-breaking cycling career and battling accusations that he used illegal drugs to dominate the Tour de France for seven years, Lance Armstrong faced a new challenge in Steamboat Springs Sunday.

And once again, the man who beat stage 3 testicular cancer was up to the task, winning the inaugural Steamboat Stinger trail marathon with a time of 3 hours, 18 minutes and 10 seconds.

The next closest competitor was almost eight minutes behind. Even still, the Steamboat Pilot & Today reported, the 40-year-old finished the race with his hands on his knees.

“Wow,” Armstrong told the newspaper. “It was hard. There was a lot of vertical climbing and a lot of technical downhills. … I’ve only done three marathons, two New Yorks and a Boston. I’ve never done anything like that.”

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has accused Armstrong of using steroids and blood boosters to win the Tour de France from 1999-2005. Armstrong has persistently denied the charges and has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the agency’s case.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks said the agency’s notice to Armstrong lacked specific allegations that would allow Armstrong to mount a “meaningful response.” He also questioned why the agency waited so long to issue the notice.