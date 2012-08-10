Alleged ‘porta-potty peeper’ pleads not guilty to 10 charges

BOULDER, Colo. — The alleged “porta-potty peeper,” Luke Chrisco, pleaded not guilty Friday.

In a jailhouse interview with FOX31 Denver, Chrisco admitted he hid inside a portable toilet at a Boulder yoga festival last year to spy on women through peepholes he created at various bathroom facilities.

But in court Friday, Chrisco,31, pleaded not guilty to 10 counts that include burglary, trespassing and attempted unlawful sexual contact.

Authorities say the alleged incidents happened between May 1 and June 23, 2011.

Trial is set to begin January 28th.

Chrisco, 31, was arrested last summer after a woman at Boulder’s Hanuman Festival reported seeing something moving in the portable toilet she was using. She then reported seeing a feces-stained man emerge from the tank and run away.

Several days later, police in Vail arrested Chrisco during an unrelated traffic stop according to court records.

During the course of the investigation, court documents reveal Chrisco confessed to spying on women in other public restrooms around Boulder including the Department of Motor Vehicles office, International Youth Hostel, University of Colorado, Naropa University and other businesses.

Police investigation found evidence of alterations at the locations Chrisco described.

Chrisco is currently held on a $25,000 bond at the Boulder County Jail.

Story by: Paula Vargas