Hickenlooper addresses shootings in New Hampshire speech

DENVER — Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper’s speech Monday morning in New Hampshire focused, in large part, on his response following the Aurora theater shooting.

The speech in the Granite State, which holds the first in the nation presidential primary every four years, has observers buzzing about Hickenlooper’s possible 2016 ambitions — and comes a day after another mass shooting Sunday at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin.

An initial news report by WMUR-TV, the only television station in Manchester, focused on Hickenlooper’s comments on responding to such events.

“The level of violence that we’re seeing in this country is disconcerting on every level,” Hickenlooper told WMUR. “The biggest part of my job was just to be out there and be at every memorial service,” he said. “Go to every hospital room, talk to every family member and help them make sense in those first couple days when it’s so difficult.”

Hickenlooper went to Manchester after being invited to speak at the “Forum on the Future”, held at the Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College.

Hickenlooper also told WMUR he hasn’t reached out to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker yet, but he plans to do so. He said trying to find a connection between the two shootings is trying to make sense of the senseless, according to the station’s report.

Last month, when FOX31 first reported on Hickenlooper’s New Hampshire trip, his office tried to downplay any speculation about a possible 2016 run.

“It is not at all related to any campaign,” spokesman Eric Brown told FOX31 Denver on July 24.

Brown did not travel with Hickenlooper to New Hampshire for the Monday’s speech and said there is no prepared text of the governor’s remarks that can be released.