Explore Colorado: Del’s Triangle 3 Ranch

Posted 6:46 am, August 2, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Saddle up for a horseback ride in Steamboat Springs.

Steamboat Springs is a cowboy town surrounded by ranches.  Del’s Triangle 3 Ranch is celebrating 50 years of trail rides this year.  On July 7, 1962, trail riders were offered for $1.50.  Today, 1 hour,  2 hour, half day, and full day trail rides are offered.  Rates are $50 a person for 1 hour rides, $70 for 2 hour rides, $125 for half day rides, and $250 for full day rides.  Half day and full day rides include lunch.

 Overnight horseback pack trips are also offered.  Del’s Triangle 3 Ranch is open year-round with rides including winter horseback rides.  They only requirements are children must be 6 years old and everyone must ride their own horse.

Most of the horses are born and raised on the ranch and trained locally in the Steamboat Springs area.

