× Rain changes Broncos practice schedule, Fox details injuries

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos head coach John Fox moved the practice time for the team Wednesday because of the threat of strong thunderstorms.

That meant the practice that was open to the public scheduled from 2:20 to 5:00 p.m. was canceled. Instead, the Broncos practiced from 10:35 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and it was open only to the media.

Lightining flashes, roaring thunder and heavy rain made post-practice interviews a challenge.

Head Coach John Fox is High on Running Back Ronnie Hillman:

“He’s an explosive player—something we saw from him when he was at San Diego State. He had great production against a good level of competition and we always think he can be a good add on for us here with the Broncos.”

Safety Mike Adams Talks Defense and Offense:

The Defense: “It’s going very well. We’re getting the chemistry down. We’re running to the ball. We’re playing fast. Everything is coming into place. It’s not too hard; it’s not difficult at all. We’re getting it done.”

“It definitely [takes some time]. I think the OTAs and the minicamp definitely helped, it gave us a little boost. Other than that, once you get into the preseason games you’ll start seeing us gel, seeing us not making the calls but giving the corner or linebacker a nod and they already know what you’re going to do and know what you’re thinking. That’s the point where we want to get.”

The Offense: In today’s two-minute drill “Impressive. And it’s just making us better. It’s getting us conditioned and mentally focused as well. Because we have to make those calls and get it out quick. [QB] Peyton [Manning], he gets the offense going, and once he gets it going, you don’t have time to make that call and there’s a problem. So it’s training us also on the defensive side of the ball, whether it’s physically or mentally.”

Tight Ends Jacob Tamme and Joel Dreessen are going to pose a real problem [for defenses]. I expect those guys, when you mention the Gronkowski’s and the Graham’s, I expect those guys’ names to be mentioned also. Especially Jacob. A fast guy, looks like a receiver type. And Joel, he’s been playing, he was with the Texans, he’s been playing and doing his thing. So I expect both of them names to be mentioned as well. Especially with [QB] Peyton Manning at the helm, that helps.”

Tight End Jacob Tamme about teaming with TE Joel Dreessen:

“I think we’ve got a lot of guys in position that can make some plays, and Joel and I are working our tails off to see what we can do to help the team. We’ve got a lot of weapons offensively; we just need to come out every day and get better. Different games will probably feature and involve different things. We’re not really concerned about all that. We’re just trying to get out here and see what we can do.”

“We both do a lot things pretty similar. He can get out and run, he’s a good blocker and he’s got a lot of experience. He’s been doing it for a long time, and he’s coming off a couple of really good years with Houston.”

Injury Update

“[S] Quinton Carter, hamstring and knee; [T] Orlando Franklin, concussion; [CB] Josh Moore, hamstring. Left practice at some point: [WR] Eric Decker, groin strain; [RB] Ronnie Hillman, hamstring; [WR] Greg Orton, ankle, [WR] D’Andre Goodwin, ankle.

Thursday’s morning practice is at 8:50 – 11:30AM and is open to the public. The afternoon session at 6:00 – 7:20PM is open to the media only.

There will only be one practice on Friday at 2:20 – 5:00PM and is open to the public.

Saturday’s full team scrimmage from 3:30 – 6:05PM at Sports Authority Field is free and open to the public.