Broncos 24/7

August 12, 2:35 p.m.

Safety Rahim Moore isn’t slow to admit that at times, he struggled last year.

“I’ve had some good and bad (experiences), majority bad,” Moore laughed.

He’s over it. The only reason Moore looks back on his 2011 season is to learn from it. MORE>>>

August 11, 8:40 p.m.

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — Broncos Tight End Joel Dreessen has come full circle and returned home to Colorado, and now works for the man he used to idolize.

Growing up in Ft. Morgan on the eastern plains of Colorado, Dreessen was a huge Broncos fan while creating his own legacy at Ft. Morgan High School.

He’s back, and FOX31 Denver’s Kami Carmann caught up with Joel when he gave us a tour of his hometown.

August 8, 9:00 p.m.

The Denver Broncos are in Chicago, getting ready for their first preseason game Thursday. Sports director Nick Griffith is with them as well.



August 7, 4:05 p.m.

Broncos defensive end Elvis Dumervil's accusers never showed up in court, so the case against him has been dropped. We want your opinion.

August 7, 12:52 p.m. No charges will be filed against Broncos’ Dumervil for gun incident

Miami authorities thought they had a solid case against Elvis Dumervil. His agent has always maintained the charges would be dropped as soon as an investigation was completed.

August 6, 9 p.m.

The Broncos signed 15-year veteran LB Keith Brooking Monday. Brooking played against John Elway as a member of the Atlanta Falcons in the 1998 Super Bowl. Here's what coach John Fox said about Brooking:

“He’s a 15-year player, veteran guy, five-time Pro Bowler, he’s played ‘Mike’ and ‘Will’ [linebacker positions]. We had him in for a workout and thought he looked outstanding. He won’t play this week in this week’s game. He was out there today, could not participate. Shorts practice tomorrow, shorts practice on Wednesday. We’ll start him back up after we get back from Chicago.”

Linebacker Keith Brooking on joining the Denver Broncos

August 6, 10:39 a.m.

Broncos release first official depth chart of the season.

August 5, 8:19 p.m.

While the players had the day off, FOX31 Sports was busy preparing for tonight's show. Here's a Broncos update from sports producer Hank Siegel:

Bumps and Bruises

Veteran safety Jim Leonhard who signed with the Broncos on Saturday is still rehabilitating his surgically repaired knee and was placed on the team’s active physically unable to perform (PUP) list Sunday.

This means he counts against the Broncos’ roster but he can’t practice with the team or participate in preseason games until he’s cleared.

The 29 year old Leonhard was added to the roster to add depth to the defensive backfield following Quinton Carter's recent knee surgery.

He previously suffered a broken leg in 2010 while with the Jets and blew out his knee at the end of the 2011 season.

He was also expected to be used a punt returner.

Running back Mario Fannin tore his Achilles tendon Saturday during the team’s scrimmage, according to multiple sources.

An undrafted free agent out of Auburn where he was a teammate of Cam Newton, Fannin was a backfield mate of Cam Newton. Fannin missed all of last year when he tore his ACL in a pre-season game.

August 5, 7:03 p.m.

Sunday was an off day for the players following Saturday's summer scrimmage.

August 4, 5:25 p.m.

BRONCOS SET TRAINING CAMP ATTENDANCE RECORD AT SUMMER SCRIMMAGE

DENVER — A record crowd of 41,304 fans attended today’s Denver Broncos Summer Scrimmage, nearly doubling the previous all-time mark for a single training camp practice set on Aug. 7, 2010 (20,782).

This represents the fourth single-practice attendance record set by Broncos fans in 2012. Overall, 69,821 fans have attended Broncos training camp this season.

August 4, 3:55 p.m.

From the Broncos via Twitter:

Nearly 30,000 fans have already entered the turnstiles @SportsAuthField, with fans still pouring in and practice hasn't kicked off yet.

August 4, 3:35 p.m.

From Broncos' media:

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos signed free-agent safety Jim Leonhard on Saturday, the team announced.

Leonhard (5-foot-8, 188 pounds) is an eighth-year player who has seen action in 94 career regular-season games (60 starts) with Buffalo (2005-07), Baltimore (2008) and the N.Y. Jets (2009-11), totaling 309 tackles (244 solo), six interceptions (141 yds.), 24 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries, according to press box totals. He also started six postseason games and recorded 30 tackles (26 solo), two interceptions (31 yds.), four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Originally signed by the Bills as a college free agent in 2005, he was a three-time All-Big Ten Conference First Team selection at the University of Wisconsin.

A graduate of Flambeau High School in Tony, Wis., he was born on Oct. 27, 1982, in Ladysmith, Wis.

August 4, 3:33 p.m.

From John Elway via Twitter:

@johnelway: We've signed free-agent safety Jim Leonhard. He'll add experience and depth to our secondary.

August 4, 3:08 p.m.

From FOX31's Dave Althouse: Gates are open early here for the # broncos scrimmage, but the parking lots are full and the line to get in is long.

August 4, 2:15 p.m.

From the Broncos:

#Broncos players are beginning to warm up for today's Summer Scrimmage, which begins at 3:30 at @SportsAuthField.