Explore Colorado: Fly Fishing in Aspen

The Roaring Fork Valley has some of the best fly fishing in North America. Aspen Outfitting Company offers half day fly fishing trip for $295 for one person and $375 for 2 people. Guide Mal Burks took Jennifer out on the Roaring Fork River, just minutes from downtown Aspen, but trips to private water are also offered. They also offers float fly fishing trips, family pond fishing, and winter fly fishing excursions. Typical summer trips are offered April through September with winter fly fishing offered October to March. The float trips are offered Spring, Summer, and Fall only on the Roaring Fork River and Gunnison River.

Stay in Aspen in style by staying at the world-renowned The Little Nell. The five-star hotel offers cosmopolitan yet intimate accommodations. The Little Nell is a ultra pet-friendly hotel. They even offer a pet menu! In summer and winter, Ajax Tavern is always one of the hottest spots in Aspen to see and be seen. The Montagna restaurant is undergoing a big change this fall. Executive chef Robert McCormick has some exciting changes coming.