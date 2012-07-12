Legitimate-looking emails may be scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- You get an email from what seems to be a legitimate store or organization, and it asks you to click on a link to win a prize or check the balance on a bill. So you do.

Once you click, nothing seems to happen, but meanwhile, a virus is entering your computer and you don’t even know it.

It’s called phishing and your personal information could be at risk.

The Denver Better Business Bureau is warning the public about an increase in phishing scams.

Slick crooks are even going so far as to send out phony emails impersonating the Better Business Bureau that ask you to click on malicious links.

BBB spokesperson Megan Herrera says, “It is relatively easy for the cybercriminal to set it up and when the authorities try to stop them they just start all over again.”

Another scam called “smishing” targets you through your smart phone.

Scammers send you text messages with bogus messages from banks or businesses. The message says you have a refund for something or need to check your account as ask you to click on a malicious link or contact them by phone.

The BBB says to protect yourself, never click on a link from a source you weren’t expecting correspondence from and never provide personal information in a reply email.

If you have questions you can always contact the trusted organization to confirm whether a legitimate email has been sent to you.

For more information on how to protect yourself from online scams you can contact the Denver Better Business Bureau at (303) 758-2100 or visit www.denver.bbb.org .