TMZ: Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes to divorce

Posted 11:32 am, June 29, 2012, by
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes are getting DIVORCED … after 5 years of marriage.

Katie’s attorney, Jonathan Wolfe released a statement saying, “This is a personal and private matter for Katie and her family.”

Wolfe adds, “Katie’s primary concern remains, as it always has been, her daughter’s best interest.”

It’s unclear if divorce papers have been filed with the court.

We’re told Tom and Katie have a prenup.  The net worth of both Tom and Katie is around $275 mil, but clearly Tom raked in most of that. MORE>>>

 

 

 

