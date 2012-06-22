Owner of Skirt Sports, Nicole DeBoom is also a former triathelete. She says you need to vary your running training for your summer races and wear a cute running skirt or dress too!
Vary your runs
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Runner suffocated mountain lion in act of self defense in Larimer County
-
Strengthen your body and relationship at VASA
-
Work your “heart” out at VASA
-
Score high at FLY
-
New Year fitness finds
-
-
Orangetheory Fitness
-
Get over the intimidation with VASA Fitness
-
Alchemy 365 for the New Year
-
Bungee Workout
-
Shred it in the New year
-
-
Santa delivers cute leggings from Athleta
-
Stay on track with fitness
-
Skip the gym do this instead