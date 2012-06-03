New technology to help Xcel Energy customers save energy, money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Some selected Xcel Energy customers will be getting help saving money on their electric bills, if they are already in the energy company’s Savers program.

"We just want to help customers save by giving them new technology that monitors electric use 24/7," said Marc Stutz, of Xcel. "They get a free hard drive that can override their air conditioning units whenever the temperatures climb above 90 degrees."

It’s a bit of Big Brother, in that users give the utility permission to take control of their temperature control switches in their home. But the system also allows for customers to plug into two receivers that can be operated by smart phones or laptops.

A small device installed outside near the utility meter controls the device inside which gives readouts about peak times when energy is being used.

"We think it will help us reduce the amount of electricity we use and that will help us save some money," said Westminster customer, Paul Turner.

If the system helps save cash and helps Xcel Energy avoid any rolling blackouts this summer, than more customers could have the opportunity to join the program.