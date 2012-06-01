Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Allow extra drive time with icy roads in mind

Mountain lion draws cautious crowd in Morrison

Posted 1:00 pm, June 1, 2012, by , Updated at 09:48PM, June 1, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MORRISON, Colo. --  Authorities warned residents in Morrison to keep a safe distance from a mountain lion that wandered into the Willow Springs subdivision and made itself comfortable in a tree.

Neighbors first spotted the cougar around 8:30 a.m. and notified the Colorado Parks and Wildfire division.

Experts believe the lion may have been spooked by another animal, possibly a coyote, and sought refuge in the tree at Meadowbrook Drive and Willowbrook Lane, a heavily-populated area near Red Rocks Country Club.

Wildlife agents took a hands-off approach and decided to let the cougar stay, rather than tranquilize or euthanize it.

"It's pretty cool,” said Willow Brook resident Cory Jackson. “I've been living out here for 20 years and that's the biggest I've seen. I've seen a few over the years but boy she's big or he's big."

"It's the first time I've seen one but I've heard that they've been seen in the neighborhood before,” said Allan Udin. “We're intruding on their habitat so I guess it's more our problem, I suppose. I don't think it concerns me that much."

The mountain lion climbed down the tree and wandered back into the wild Friday evening.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.