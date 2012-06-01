Mountain lion draws cautious crowd in Morrison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISON, Colo. -- Authorities warned residents in Morrison to keep a safe distance from a mountain lion that wandered into the Willow Springs subdivision and made itself comfortable in a tree.

Neighbors first spotted the cougar around 8:30 a.m. and notified the Colorado Parks and Wildfire division.

Experts believe the lion may have been spooked by another animal, possibly a coyote, and sought refuge in the tree at Meadowbrook Drive and Willowbrook Lane, a heavily-populated area near Red Rocks Country Club.

Wildlife agents took a hands-off approach and decided to let the cougar stay, rather than tranquilize or euthanize it.

"It's pretty cool,” said Willow Brook resident Cory Jackson. “I've been living out here for 20 years and that's the biggest I've seen. I've seen a few over the years but boy she's big or he's big."

"It's the first time I've seen one but I've heard that they've been seen in the neighborhood before,” said Allan Udin. “We're intruding on their habitat so I guess it's more our problem, I suppose. I don't think it concerns me that much."

The mountain lion climbed down the tree and wandered back into the wild Friday evening.