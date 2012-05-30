Xerox hiring: 700 jobs at new call center in Greeley

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Allow extra drive time with icy roads in mind

Posted 4:41 am, May 30, 2012, by , Updated at 12:52PM, May 30, 2012
GREELEY, Colo. — Xerox is opening a new call center that will create 700 new jobs by the end of the year in Greeley.

The company leased a building at 244 Dundee Ave. and it hopes to begin operations there July 2.

350 of the jobs will be permanent. The other 350 are project-based jobs that will be completed sometime in the first quarter of 2013.

To apply, call 866-478-9721 or attend a hiring fair at 244 Dundee Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

