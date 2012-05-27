Rockies’ five solo blasts not enough in Cincy

By Tony Meale / Special to MLB.com

CINCINNATI — All-Star weekend is still a ways off, but a home run derby erupted in the Queen City on Sunday.

Nine home runs were hit — five by the Rockies, four by the Reds — to set a single-game record at Great American Ball Park. The Rockies may have won the derby, but the Reds got the last laugh, taking the game, 7-5, and the series 2-1.

Jamie Moyer, fresh off his shortest outing of the season, yielded round-trippers in each of the first four innings — none bigger than a three-run shot to Brandon Phillips that gave the Reds a 5-1 lead. It was the most home runs allowed by Moyer since he gave up five to the Red Sox in a 9-4 loss on July 21, 2006.

Phillips’ home run came after a single by Joey Votto, who hit a 430-foot bomb in the first inning to give the Reds a 1-0 advantage. Votto’s solo shot broke a streak of seven games without an RBI.

Also homering for the Reds were Jay Bruce, who hit his eleventh of the season, and Todd Frazier, who hit his fifth.

Moyer was coming off of his worst outing of the year — a 100-pitch effort against Miami in which he allowed six runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. He has worked at least five innings in eight of nine starts this season, but has now allowed 11 home runs in 53 2/3 innings.

The Rockies had five hits — all solo homers — off of Reds starter Mat Latos. Troy Tulowitzki hit one in the second inning to tie the game at 1, Carlos Gonzalez followed suit in the fourth, Michael Cuddyer hit one in the fifth and Gonzalez went yard again in the sixth for his third multi-homer game of the season, and 10th homer overall. Dexter Fowler’s pinch-hit homer brought the Rockies to within 7-5 in the eighth inning.

The Rockies would put runners at the corners in the eighth, but Aroldis Chapman came on and struck out Gonzalez and induced a flyout from Tulowitzki to end the threat.

Cuddyer’s homer, estimated at 448 feet, was the longest of the day.

Despite allowing five home runs, Latos had his longest outing of the season. He worked 7 1/3 innings, struck out three and walked none on 96 pitches.

