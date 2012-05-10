Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Allow extra drive time with icy roads in mind

2 men sought in east Denver armed robberies, shooting

DENVER -- In just over 30 minutes Wednesday night, one Denver market and two sub shops were robbed. 

The most serious robbery occurred at the York St. Market at York and Bruce Randolph Ave. 

A clerk there was shot during the robbery and remained in the hospital Thursday evening.

"Pray to God (that he’ll) recover from his injury, for his wife, for his kids," said the store's owner. 

The owner says the shooting victim is between 40 and 50 years old.

"Right now, we're looking that they could possibly be related," said Denver police spokesperson Raquel Lopez.  “Authorities are working with Subway to see if there is surveillance video.  The video system at York St. Market was not working at the time of the violent robbery.”

Police say they are looking for two black males last seen wearing all-black clothing.

