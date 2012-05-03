Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Cold temps remain; two chances for light snow

Crash creates mess on Colfax

Posted 1:09 pm, May 3, 2012, by , Updated at 01:40PM, May 3, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
The accident scene at Colfax & Glencoe. May 3, 2012.

The accident scene at Colfax & Glencoe. May 3, 2012.

DENVER – Fruit and donuts were scattered across Colfax Ave. in east Denver Thursday as the result of a two vehicle accident.

Witnesses say the driver of a white pickup truck loaded with groceries ran a red light at Colfax and Glencoe St. and collided with a Land Rover, which then spun around and hit a light pole.

The female driver of the Land Rover walked away from the crash after her SUV’s air bags deployed.

The driver of the truck was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately known if charges would be filed.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.