× Crash creates mess on Colfax

DENVER – Fruit and donuts were scattered across Colfax Ave. in east Denver Thursday as the result of a two vehicle accident.

Witnesses say the driver of a white pickup truck loaded with groceries ran a red light at Colfax and Glencoe St. and collided with a Land Rover, which then spun around and hit a light pole.

The female driver of the Land Rover walked away from the crash after her SUV’s air bags deployed.

The driver of the truck was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately known if charges would be filed.