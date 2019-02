× Man injured in rollover accident near Red Rocks

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Sheriff Deputies are investigating why a car went off the road leading to the Red Rocks amphitheater Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle was not ejected from the car, though the vehicle rolled several times down the hill before coming to a stop.

Firefighters carried the injured driver to an ambulance and he was taken to St. Anthony Hospital.

The driver’s condition has not been released.