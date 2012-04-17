× VIRAL VAULT: Baby pull-ups, Tupac performs

It’s never too early to hit the gym. Normally, this toddler wears pull-ups, but now he’s doing them!

Tupac was a big performer in life, but could his image carry on after death?

The virtual hologram of Tupac performed at Coachella and grabbed national headlines. The creators say the virtual Tupac isn’t just old footage or re-cut videos, it’s a completely re-created image. Tupac was killed 16 years ago in Las Vegas at the age of 25. (WARNING: Explicit language)