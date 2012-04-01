911 officials apologize after suspect shoots, kills man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – A grieving family blames a 911 operator for the murder of a man, and city officials apologize for the decisions made that led to his death.

“The kids told them that they were being threatened and that they couldn't go back, and the dispatcher (insisted). This is something that could have been avoided,” said Gatwac Dengpathot, Jimma Reat’s brother.

The head of Denver's 911 center spent the day listening to the call. He says the decision made by his operator was a mistake. “We have really strong policies and procedures, and I do know this employee did not follow the procedures,” said Carl Simpson.

Reat and three of his brothers had been harassed by four Hispanic males that are still at-large Monday.

The men allegedly used racial slurs and even broke out a window by throwing a beer bottle at the car Reat was riding in.

The brothers escaped safely to Wheat Ridge until the 911 operator brought them back to Denver to file a report. The jeep and a gunman found them at 29th and Sheridan before police could.

“In this situation it would have been reasonable to have (the operator) collaborate with Wheat Ridge and have them respond to the location,” said Simpson.

Police received a 911 call around 4:15 a.m. Sunday from Changkouth Pal and his brothers while they were driving home to their apartment in Lakewood.

"They were calling us the N word, even though we were trying to avoid the trouble. We were minding our business just heading home," says Pal. "All four of them got out. One of them had a gun.”

Three shots later, one of the bullets fatally struck Pal's brother, 22-year-old Jimma Reat.

"My other brother smacked him like 'wake up, brother, wake' and he was gone," said Pal.

Police later found the Jeep abandoned. They believe the men stole it from a rental company.

The Denver Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance to locate these suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this crime please contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message.

If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

This is the second murder to affect the Sudanese community in Denver in just months. In December, Youn Malual, 43, was gunned down outside his apartment in the 1100 block of South Xenia Street.