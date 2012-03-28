Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Cold temps remain; two chances for light snow

Eternal Water Heater keeps your shower hot, even while you run the dishwasher!

Posted 2:55 pm, March 28, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

If your water heater is more than 7 years old, you probably need a new one.  The master plumbers and licensed technicians at Cooper Heating and Cooling can install an Eternal Water Heater, and you’ll never run out of hot water again! Check out this segment and save $500!

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.