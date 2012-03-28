If your water heater is more than 7 years old, you probably need a new one. The master plumbers and licensed technicians at Cooper Heating and Cooling can install an Eternal Water Heater, and you’ll never run out of hot water again! Check out this segment and save $500!
Eternal Water Heater keeps your shower hot, even while you run the dishwasher!
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
