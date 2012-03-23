Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Cold temps remain; two chances for light snow

Teen killed in early morning shooting

Posted 5:10 am, March 23, 2012, by , Updated at 06:10AM, March 23, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DENVER – Police are searching for a suspect responsible for killing an 18-year-old  teenager early Friday morning at an apartment complex at 13th and Knox Court.

A witness tells FOX31 Denver they heard multiple gunshots around 1:30 p.m.

The teen was transported to the hospital with critical injuries and died a short time later.

“Anytime you have a loss of life it’s unfortunate, but we are going to do whatever we can to figure out what happened,” said Denver Police Detective John White.

Police say the suspect’s car may be a white Cadillac.

