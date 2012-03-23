× Teen killed in early morning shooting

DENVER – Police are searching for a suspect responsible for killing an 18-year-old teenager early Friday morning at an apartment complex at 13th and Knox Court.

A witness tells FOX31 Denver they heard multiple gunshots around 1:30 p.m.

The teen was transported to the hospital with critical injuries and died a short time later.

“Anytime you have a loss of life it’s unfortunate, but we are going to do whatever we can to figure out what happened,” said Denver Police Detective John White.

Police say the suspect’s car may be a white Cadillac.