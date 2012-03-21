Denver-area restaurant owners say inspectors are overreaching

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- When you sit down at your favorite restaurant and spend your hard-earned money, you want know your surroundings are clean and the food is safe.

But now, the system in place to make sure that happens is coming under fire by many restaurant owners who say inspectors are getting out of control.

The State of Colorado and the City and County of Denver can fine owners $250 for a second violation, $500 for a third, and up to $2,000 in a one year period.

Some restaurant owners say inspectors can get overzealous.

“Maybe a soap dispenser is out or (they find) something that is overreaching,” says T.C. Clark, owner of Milos Sports Tavern. "That's killing (us). It's a very difficult time trying to make our bottom line.”

The Colorado Restaurant Association says more than half of Denver's restaurants have been fined over the past year, double since the year before. But Denver's Health Department insists inspectors are not nit-picking in an effort to beef up the budget.

“The number of violations in 2011 has not increased. In fact it went down,” says inspector Bob McDonald. "There is this perception that our staff is documenting more violations in support of the penalty process. But statistically it doesn't play out that way.”

Eugene Tang, who owns the 1515 Restaurant in Lower Downtown Denver, generally supports the inspection process.

"(The inspectors are) here to make sure we serve wholesome food,” he told us.

Several meetings are scheduled to attempt to iron out the friction between inspectors and owners.

The Public Health Department already agreed last year to stop putting violation postings on business doors unless there is an immediate health hazard.