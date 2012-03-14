Colorado Rockies: 1 Bold Prediction for Every Position Player in 2012

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Colorado Rockies open up the 2012 campaign in less than a month. With spring training in full tilt and the temperatures warming, the hopes, dreams and aspirations of Rockies fans are taking shape in earnest… Begin Slideshow AlertMe Filed in: Colorado Rockies, News Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Google

Pocket



