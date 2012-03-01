Local Entrepreneur turns her love for animals and knack for crafts into pet enterprise, Arfs and Crafts. Check out her hand made gifts, leashes, harnesses, and more.
Hand made gifts and gear for your pet!
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
You can get custom slippers made to look exactly like your pet
-
Help homeless pets
-
Pet owners turn to body armor for protection from coyotes
-
Help homeless animals
-
Keep Your Pets Safe This Holiday Season
-
-
Last Minute Gift Guide: Colorado experiences you can buy online on Christmas Day
-
Arvada family’s Christmas decoration stolen, police sergeant steps in to help
-
Advice from Dumb Friends League: Don’t give a pet as a gift
-
Idaho woman who thought she was breaking up a dog fight grabbed a juvenile mountain lion instead
-
Actor Derek Theler & Petco Holidays
-
-
Call to Arms’ Holiday Rumpus & Market
-
Consumer group releases list of 10 ‘worst toys’ for holidays
-
Florida teen delivers hand-made bears to family of fallen Adams County deputy