Buy a new home and pay less than rent or Refinance and save hundreds!

Posted 11:19 am, February 28, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Rates are so low, and inventory is so high, NOW is the time to act. Call the mortgage and refinancing experts at Ideal Home Loans and let them help find the perfect scenario for you and your family.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.