× Fire Damages Lakewood Townhouse

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Fire caused major damage to a townhouse in Lakewood Wednesday.

West Metro Fire Rescue received the 911 call at 2:05 a.m. Spokesman Mike Murphy says when firefighters arrived about six minutes later one unit at 8378 W. Virginia Ave. was heavily involved in flames.

The fire displaced one family. Crews had to shut off gas to eight units, so those people had to leave temporarily. Xcel Energy repair crews arrived to fix the gas line later in the morning.

Firefighters were looking into the cause of the fire. There were no injuries.