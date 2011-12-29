Winter Storm Watch

Areas affected: Arapahoe, CO; Clear Creek, CO; Douglas, CO; Jefferson, CO



COZ036-281100-

/O.NEW.KBOU.WS.A.0008.170329T0000Z-170329T1800Z/

Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet/Gilpin/Clear

Creek/Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet-

Including the cities of Bailey, Central City, Evergreen,

Georgetown, Idaho Springs, and Westcreek

314 PM MDT Mon Mar 27 2017



…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING…



The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Winter Storm

Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday

morning.



* TIMING…Snow will become widespread Tuesday evening and may be

heavy at times overnight, then diminish during the day

Wednesday.



* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…4 to 10 inches possible, with the heaviest

amounts likely from Bailey and Conifer across southern

Jefferson and Douglas counties.



* WIND/VISIBILITY…North to northeast winds at 15 to 25 mph will

develop. Visibilities may drop to a quarter mile in the heavier

snow.



* IMPACTS…Roads will become slushy or snowpacked during the

heaviest snow Tuesday night.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant

snow…sleet…or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.



&&



$$

Winter Storm Watch

Areas affected: Arapahoe, CO; Clear Creek, CO; Douglas, CO; Jefferson, CO



COZ041-281100-

/O.NEW.KBOU.WS.A.0008.170329T0600Z-170329T1800Z/

Elbert/Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet-

Including the cities of Castle Rock, Elbert, Fondis, Kiowa,

and Larkspur

314 PM MDT Mon Mar 27 2017



…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING…



The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Winter Storm

Watch, which is in effect from late Tuesday night through

Wednesday morning.



* TIMING…Rain will develop Tuesday evening, changing to snow

during the middle of the night. Snow may be heavy at times

during the late night hours into Wednesday morning, then

diminish around noon on Wednesday.



* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…4 to 10 inches possible, with the heaviest

amounts likely south of Castle Rock.



* WIND/VISIBILITY…North winds at 15 to 25 mph will develop.

Visibility may drop as low as a quarter mile in the heavier

snow.



* IMPACTS…Roads will become slushy or snowpacked during the

period of heaviest snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday

morning.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant

snow…sleet…or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.



&&



$$