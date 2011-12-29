Winter Storm Watch
- Areas affected:
- Arapahoe, CO; Clear Creek, CO; Douglas, CO; Jefferson, CO
COZ041-281100-
/O.NEW.KBOU.WS.A.0008.170329T0600Z-170329T1800Z/
Elbert/Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet-
Including the cities of Castle Rock, Elbert, Fondis, Kiowa,
and Larkspur
314 PM MDT Mon Mar 27 2017
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Winter Storm
Watch, which is in effect from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.
* TIMING…Rain will develop Tuesday evening, changing to snow
during the middle of the night. Snow may be heavy at times
during the late night hours into Wednesday morning, then
diminish around noon on Wednesday.
* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…4 to 10 inches possible, with the heaviest
amounts likely south of Castle Rock.
* WIND/VISIBILITY…North winds at 15 to 25 mph will develop.
Visibility may drop as low as a quarter mile in the heavier
snow.
* IMPACTS…Roads will become slushy or snowpacked during the
period of heaviest snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday
morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant
snow…sleet…or ice accumulations that may impact travel.
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
&&
$$
Winter Storm Watch
- Areas affected:
- Arapahoe, CO; Clear Creek, CO; Douglas, CO; Jefferson, CO
COZ036-281100-
/O.NEW.KBOU.WS.A.0008.170329T0000Z-170329T1800Z/
Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet/Gilpin/Clear
Creek/Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet-
Including the cities of Bailey, Central City, Evergreen,
Georgetown, Idaho Springs, and Westcreek
314 PM MDT Mon Mar 27 2017
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Winter Storm
Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday
morning.
* TIMING…Snow will become widespread Tuesday evening and may be
heavy at times overnight, then diminish during the day
Wednesday.
* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…4 to 10 inches possible, with the heaviest
amounts likely from Bailey and Conifer across southern
Jefferson and Douglas counties.
* WIND/VISIBILITY…North to northeast winds at 15 to 25 mph will
develop. Visibilities may drop to a quarter mile in the heavier
snow.
* IMPACTS…Roads will become slushy or snowpacked during the
heaviest snow Tuesday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant
snow…sleet…or ice accumulations that may impact travel.
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
&&
$$
