High Wind Warning

Areas affected: Boulder; Jefferson; Arapahoe; Larimer; Broomfield; Douglas; Clear Creek



COZ038-039-091300-

/O.UPG.KBOU.HW.A.0002.170109T0900Z-170110T0000Z/

/O.EXB.KBOU.HW.W.0001.170109T0900Z-170110T0000Z/

LARIMER COUNTY BELOW 6000 FEET/NORTHWEST WELD COUNTY-

BOULDER AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES BELOW 6000 FEET/WEST BROOMFIELD

COUNTY-

822 PM MST SUN JAN 8 2017



…HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM MST MONDAY…



THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DENVER HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND

WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM MST MONDAY. THE

HIGH WIND WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT.



* TIMING…WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE LATE TONIGHT OR EARLY

MONDAY MORNING. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL OCCUR LATE MONDAY

MORNING INTO THE AFTERNOON BEFORE DECREASING BY EVENING.



* WINDS…WEST WINDS 25 TO 40 MPH WITH PEAKS GUSTS OF 60 TO 80 MPH.



* IMPACTS…THE VERY STRONG AND GUSTY CHINOOK WINDS COULD CAUSE

DAMAGE TO POWER LINES AND DISRUPT POWER. TRAVEL COULD BE

HAMPERED DUE TO STRONG CROSS WINDS AND LOCAL BLOWING SNOW.

DRIVERS OF LIGHTWEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES SHOULD BE

ESPECIALLY ALERT FOR STRONG AND SUDDEN CROSS WINDS.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED

OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 50 MPH OR GUSTS

OF 75 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE.



&&



$$

High Wind Warning

Areas affected: Boulder; Jefferson; Arapahoe; Larimer; Broomfield; Douglas; Clear Creek



COZ035-036-091300-

/O.CON.KBOU.HW.W.0001.170109T0600Z-170110T0000Z/

LARIMER AND BOULDER COUNTIES BETWEEN 6000 AND 9000 FEET-

JEFFERSON AND WEST DOUGLAS COUNTIES ABOVE 6000 FEET/GILPIN/CLEAR

CREEK/NORTHEAST PARK COUNTIES BELOW 9000 FEET-

822 PM MST SUN JAN 8 2017



…HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY…



* TIMING…FROM 11 PM MST SUNDAY NIGHT TO 5 PM MST MONDAY.



* WINDS/VISIBILITY…WEST WINDS 30 TO 45 MPH WITH PEAKS GUSTS OF

75 TO 90 MPH. VISIBILITY WILL BE LOCALLY REDUCED DUE TO BLOWING

AND DRIFTING SNOW.



* IMPACTS…THE VERY STRONG AND GUSTY CHINOOK WINDS COULD CAUSE

DAMAGE TO POWER LINES AND DISRUPT POWER. TRAVEL COULD BE

SEVERELY HAMPERED DUE TO BLOWING SNOW AND FLYING DEBRIS. DRIVERS

OF LIGHTWEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES SHOULD BE ESPECIALLY

ALERT FOR STRONG AND SUDDEN CROSS WINDS.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED

OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 50 MPH OR GUSTS

OF 75 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE.



&&



$$

Winter Storm Warning

Areas affected: Boulder; Jefferson; Larimer; Clear Creek



COZ033-034-091300-

/O.CON.KBOU.WS.W.0003.000000T0000Z-170110T1800Z/

SOUTH AND EAST JACKSON/LARIMER/NORTH AND NORTHEAST GRAND/

NORTHWEST BOULDER COUNTIES ABOVE 9000 FEET-

SOUTH AND SOUTHEAST GRAND/WEST CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST BOULDER/

GILPIN/CLEAR CREEK/SUMMIT/NORTH AND WEST PARK COUNTIES ABOVE

9000 FEET-

936 PM MST SUN JAN 8 2017



…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST

TUESDAY…



* TIMING…SNOW WILL DECREASE FOR A FEW HOURS AFTER MIDNIGHT. THEN

SNOW WILL QUICKLY INTENSIFY MONDAY MORNING AND BE HEAVY AT TIMES

THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT. SNOW WILL FINALLY DECREASE TUESDAY

MORNING.



* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…STORM TOTALS THROUGH TUESDAY ARE LIKELY TO

RANGE FROM 14 TO 28 INCHES.



* WIND/VISIBILITY…WEST WINDS OF 20 TO 35 MPH WILL PRODUCE

AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW. HIGHER EXPOSED AREAS WILL SEE GUSTS OF

50-70 MPH WHICH WILL CREATE BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AT TIMES.



* IMPACTS…ROADS ARE SNOW COVERED AND SLICK ALREADY. CONDITIONS

WILL FURTHER DETERIORATE MONDAY MORNING AS HEAVY SNOW

REDEVELOPS. TRAVEL WILL BECOME DIFFICULT IF NOT IMPOSSIBLE DUE

TO HEAVY SNOWFALL, POOR VISIBILITIES, AND DRIFTING SNOW.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW ARE

EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. STRONG WINDS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE. THIS WILL

MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE.



&&



$$

Winter Storm Watch

Areas affected: Boulder; Larimer



COZ031-033-081300-

/O.NEW.KBOU.WS.A.0003.170108T1900Z-170110T1300Z/

WEST JACKSON AND WEST GRAND COUNTIES ABOVE 9000 FEET-

SOUTH AND EAST JACKSON/LARIMER/NORTH AND NORTHEAST GRAND/

NORTHWEST BOULDER COUNTIES ABOVE 9000 FEET-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF EAST SLOPES PARK AND NORTHERN GORE

RANGES, GORE PASS, RABBIT EARS PASS, CAMERON PASS,

LARAMIE AND MEDICINE BOW MOUNTAINS, RABBIT EARS RANGE,

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, AND WILLOW CREEK PASS

311 PM MST SAT JAN 7 2017



…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT…



THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DENVER HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM

WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT.



* TIMING…A PERIOD OF SNOW IS EXPECTED OVER THE NORTHERN

MOUNTAINS SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. SNOW WILL TAPER OFF LATE

SUNDAY NIGHT. SNOW, HEAVY AT TIMES, WILL REDEVELOP MONDAY

AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT.



* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…10 TO 20 INCHES OF SNOW IS EXPECTED. UP TO

40 INCHES OF SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE OVER THE MOUNTAINS OF WESTERN

JACKSON COUNTY.



* WIND/VISIBILITY…WEST WINDS OF 15 TO 30 MPH WILL PRODUCE AREAS

OF BLOWING SNOW. HIGHER EXPOSED AREAS AND MOUNTAIN PASSES MAY

SEE GUSTS TO 50 MPH WHICH WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN A

QUARTER MILE.



* IMPACTS…TRAVEL IS EXPECTED TO BECOME DIFFICULT DUE TO HEAVY

SNOWFALL, SNOW COVERED ROADS, AND BLOWING SNOW.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT

SNOW…SLEET…OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL.

CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.



&&



$$

Avalanche Watch

Areas affected: Boulder; Jefferson; Larimer; Clear Creek



COZ004-009-010-012-013-031-033-034-058-060-061-082-091900-



BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

AVALANCHE WATCH

COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER

RELAYED BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DENVER/BOULDER CO

446 PM MST SUN JAN 08 2017



THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE

COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER.



AVALANCHE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR COLORADO’S NORTHERN AND CENTRAL

MOUNTAINS. ISSUED BY THE COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER.



* TIMING…IN EFFECT FROM 5:00PM MST SUNDAY JANUARY 8 TO 12:00PM MST

ON MONDAY JANUARY 9.



* AFFECTED AREA…ALL OF COLORADO’S NORTHERN AND CENTRAL MOUNTAINS

…INCLUDING THE…PARK RANGE…FLAT TOP MOUNTAINS…FRONT

RANGE…PIKES PEAK ABOVE 11000 FEET…WILLIAMS FORK

MOUNTAINS…TEN MILE RANGE…GORE RANGE…ELK MOUNTAINS..RUBY

RANGE…WEST ELK MOUNTAINS…MOSQUITO RANGE…SAWATCH RANGE…AND

GRAND MESA



* AVALANCHE DANGER…SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL MAY INCREASE THE

BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE DANGER AT ALL ELEVATIONS TO HIGH (LEVEL 4)

BY MONDAY AFTERNOON. BACKCOUNTRY TRAVELERS SHOULD ANTICIPATE VERY

DANGEROUS CONDITIONS AS THE SNOW ACCUMULATES.



* REASON…A STRONG WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT COLORADO’S MOUNTAINS

SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT.



* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… BACKCOUNTRY TRAVELERS SHOULD

PLAN ON RAPIDLY CHANGING CONDITIONS AND INCREASING AVALANCHE

DANGER ON MONDAY AFTERNOON. EXTRA CAUTION IS REQUIRED BEFORE

VENTURING INTO AVALANCHE TERRAIN ON MONDAY.



CONSULT WWW.COLORADO.GOV/AVALANCHE FOR DETAILED INFORMATION



COOPERSTEIN



$$