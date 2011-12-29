Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From Meteorologist Matt Makens



Severe Weather: We have a chance of severe weather through the next couple of days. A tornado was reported near Sterling Thursday midday and that complex of storms continues to produce severe weather on the plains. Scattered showers and storms will impact the Denver area through the night also, however, the strongest storms will likely arrive Friday. Please stay weather aware and find a garage for your car, just in case.

Memorial Day: Our weather pattern starts to dry out on Memorial Day. There is only a 10% chance for an isolated storm. So, keep those outside holiday plans.

Mountains: Temperatures will cool to the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week in the mountains with thunderstorm chances each afternoon.

