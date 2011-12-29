Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From Meteorologist Mark Monstrola



Big Mountain Snow: Pacific moisture will pump into the mountains delivering on and off heavy snow overnight through at least Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued across the high country. Snow totals could reach 1-2 feet in many spots with as much as 3 feet on high mountain passes north of I-70. Be careful driving through the mountains over the next few days.

Early Week Wind: The Front Range isn’t expected to see any flakes from this storm due to downsloping winds coming off of the mountains. Instead, it will be the winds which will wreak havoc. Tonight through tomorrow evening, very gusty winds are expected. Sustained winds could reach 35-45mph with gusts as high as 75-90 in wind prone areas. Wind Warnings will be in effect for the Front Range mountain peeks, the foothills, and west Metro Denver through Monday evening.

Rest of the Week: Most of this week looks warm with highs in the 40s and 50s through Thursday. Other than the gusty winds, skies will stay quiet with partly cloudy skies in the forecast each day through the end of the week.

