From Meteorologist Jessica Lebel

Records In Reach: We will be bringing on the heat once again for Monday. High temperatures will climb to the upper 70s and low 80s in metro Denver. The record to break is 80 degrees set in 1907. Cloud cover will be on the increase into the afternoon and evening.

High Fire Danger: Winds will be less on Monday than what we saw for Sunday. With this being said, we will still have high fire…Read More