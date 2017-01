From Meteorologist Mark Monstrola



Big Mountain Snow: Pacific moisture will pump into the mountains delivering on and off heavy snow overnight through at least Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued across the high country. Snow totals could reach 1-2 feet in many spots with as much as 3 feet on high mountain passes north of I-70. Be careful driving through the mountains over the next few days.

Early Week Wind: The Front Range isn't expected to see any flakes from