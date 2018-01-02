Many people in our community want to share messages of support following Sunday’s ambush when a gunman killed a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy, and wounded three other deputies, a SWAT officer and two civilians.

Sign a card in person

A card you can sign in person will be inside Macy’s at Park Meadows from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. today. You’ll find it near the entrance at the cosmetic and fragrance counters. Click here for directions.

You will also be able to make donations to the Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund at the card signing. Click here for information on how to donate online.

Sign a virtual card

If you can not make it in person, you can enter a message online which will be delivered along with the card.

