Connecting 2 Colorado

Nominate a non-profit organization

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 and McDivitt Law Firm are looking for deserving non-profit organizations making a difference in the community.

Twice each month, McDivitt Law Firm will make a $500 donation as part of Connecting 2 Colorado, and the non-profit organization will profiled on Channel 2 News.

Visit the “Connecting 2 Colorado” page

You can nominate an organization by filling out the form below. All fields are required. Please reach out to the non-profit organization you’re nominating if you need help gathering all the information.

A panel from KWGN will select the organizations to will receive the donations.

Connecting 2 Colorado Contest

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

ALL FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF SPONSORS.

Sponsors will conduct the Wins for Colorado Connecting 2 Colorado Contest (“Contest”) in accordance with these Official Rules (“Rules”). Participation in the Contest constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, these Rules. The Contest is intended for participation in the United States only, is void where prohibited and outside the Contest area set forth below. Do not participate if you are not eligible and located in the United States at the time of entry.

1. Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old, and reside in the Denver Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company (the “Denver DMA”). Employees of Sponsors and of their parent and affiliated companies, the Contest’s participating sponsors and any third parties associated with this Contest, and employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of all such individuals are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

2. Contest Period: The Contest begins on or about July 10, 2017 at 12:01 am MT and ends at 11:59 pm MT on December 31, 2017 (the “Contest Period”). The Contest Period will be divided into 11 entry periods (each, an “Entry Period”). The first Entry Period will begin on or about July 10, 2017 at 12:01 am MT and ends at 11:59 pm MT on July 31, 2017. For the remainder of the Contest Period, there will be two Entry Periods per month with the first Entry Period each month beginning on the first day of the month at 12:01 am MT and ending at 11:59 pm MT on the 15th day of the month and the second Entry Period each month beginning on the 16th day of the month at 12:01 am MT and ending at 11:59 pm MT on the last day of the month.

3. Contest Entry: To enter the Contest, log onto kdvr.com, click on the Contest tab to access the Contest entry page, click link for “Wins for ColoradoConnecting 2 Colorado” and accurately complete the entry form including a short essay (the “Essay”) about why your chosen charity (the “Charity”) is deserving of the prize. The Essays must be in English and no more than 200__ words long. The Charity must be a registered 501(c)(3) organization, and it must provide services within the Denver DMA . A Charity provides services within the Denver DMA if it provides services directly to residents of the Denver DMA or if it provides services that benefit residents of the Denver DMA. Sponsors will determine the eligibility of a Charity in their sole discretion. You may nominate a Charity for which you work or with which you are affiliated if you wish. Entries must be received during the Contest Period. All received entries (but not the Essays) become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. Entrants must use their own name. One entry per person and per email address; subsequent entries from the same person (even if using different email addresses) or a single email address will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsors. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. If there is a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. Potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder.

4. Submitted Materials: By submitting an Essay, each entrant represents and warrants that entrant has all rights necessary to submit the Essay, and that entrant’s Essay is entrant’s own original creation, has not been previously published, does not violate the rights of any other person or company (including but not limited to privacy and copyrights), does not defame, libel, or slander anyone or any entity, does not contain inappropriate, offensive, indecent, vulgar, obscene or profane content, and in no other way violates any applicable laws., as determined by Sponsors. The Essay must not include personally identifiable information, such as an individual’s name, address, phone number, or email address; must not disparage the Sponsors; must not contain material that is inappropriate, indecent, lewd, pornographic, obscene, hateful, tortious, defamatory, slanderous or libelous; must not contain material that promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age; and must not contain material that is unlawful, in violation of, or contrary to the laws or regulations in any jurisdiction where the Essay is created. Essays that do not comply with these Rules or the foregoing representations and warranties will be disqualified. Each entrant agrees to indemnify, defend and hold the Sponsors and their parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries and all of their employees, officers, and directors harmless against any and all liabilities, losses, damages, claims, debts, investigations, fines, penalties, costs, expenses and settlements (including attorneys’ fees and costs of litigation, settlement, judgment, interest and penalties) arising out of or related to a breach of the foregoing representations and warranties or submission requirements. By submitting an Essay, each entrant grants to the Sponsors and their affiliates, assigns, and licensees a non-exclusive, world-wide, perpetual, non-revocable, royalty-free license to publish his/her Essay as well as derivative works based thereon through all media, now known or hereafter devised, in any manner related to the Contest, without prior notice, approval or compensation. Entrants otherwise will retain all rights to their respective Essays.

5. Winner Selection & Notification: Winners will be selected by a panel of judges designated by KDVR/KWGN employees from among all eligible entries for the Entry Period. The judges will judge the Essays based on their creativity, the extent to which they reflect a meaningful way to give back to the community, and the impact a donation to the Charity could have on within the Denver DMAarea, and each criterion will be weighed equally. Non-winning entries will roll over from one Entry Period to the next . KDVR/KWGN-TV will attempt to notify the winners by email. The winner must have a valid email address where they can be notified. Winners are subject to verification by Sponsors of the winner’s name, age, address, and phone number. The winner will be required to notify the designated Charity and to provide the Charity’s 501(c)(3) non-profit organization tax identification number to KDVR/KWGN within seven business days of the date KDVR/KWGN sends the winner notification to winner. A potential winner will be disqualified and Sponsors may select another winner by applying the criteria set forth above to remaining eligible, non-winning entries for that Entry Period (time permitting and at Sponsors’ sole discretion) if: (a) a winner does not respond within 24 hours of first notification attempt; (b) a winner or the winner’s designated Charity does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (c) a winner does not adhere to the Rules; (d) a winner does not sign and return any required documents or provide required information, including the designated Charity’s tax identification number, by deadlines set by Sponsor; (e) the winnerprize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused, or declined; and/or (f) Sponsors cannot verify winner. All results are unofficial until winners are verified.

6. Prizes: There will be 11 winners, one per Entry Period. The prize will be provided in the form of a $500 donation to each winner’s designated Charity by the McDivitt Law Firm. The prize will not be awarded directly to winner but will instead be awarded in winner’s honor to the winner’s Charity. Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash and may not be sold, bartered or auctioned. Any portion of the prize not used by winner is forfeited and no cash substitute will be offered or permitted. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsors award more prizes than are provided for in these Rules.

7. Publicity Release: By participating in the Contest each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Contest constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law.

8. Conditions: Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Contest or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsors’ sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, (b) the Contest or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Contest becomes corrupted due to interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service for any reason, or (d) the Contest is otherwise not capable of running as planned. If Sponsors terminate the Contest, they will determine the winners for that Entry Period and any remaining Entry Periods (if any) by applying the criteria set forth above to all eligible, non-suspect, non-winning entries received as of the termination date. If Sponsors terminate or modify the Contest, they will post notice on the official Contest website. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and Sponsors’ decisions, which are final on all matters pertaining to the Contest. Sponsors and their advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays in the Contest. Sponsors will have the sole discretion to administer the Contest and interpret and apply the Rules. Neither the failure of Sponsors to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsors in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsors’ right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any discrepancy or inconsistency between any terms or conditions of these Rules and any disclosures or other statements contained in any other Contest-related materials, the terms and conditions of these Rules will govern.

9. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree: (a) to release, discharge, and hold harmless Sponsors, any other entity involved with the Contest, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and all of their officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, delivery, possession, misuse or use of a prize (including any travel or activity related thereto), or from participation in and/or entry into the Contest and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of entry (and information contained therein) or Essay or any other Contest-related activity; and (b) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. In consideration for his or her participation in the Contest, each entrant agrees to hold harmless and indemnify the Released Parties from any and all claims, demands and/or causes of action of any nature or kind whatsoever, whether presently known or unknown, foreseen or unforeseen, that arise out of the entrant’s participation in the Contest, including attorneys’ fees.

10. Tampering: Sponsors reserve the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Contest if, at their sole discretion, Sponsors find such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest, or if such entrant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsors determine to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening, or harassing manner; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. Sponsors assume no liability for (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information; or (b) any unauthorized access to, or theft, destruction or alteration of entries at any point in the operation of this Contest. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Rules, Sponsors may consider, in their sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsors through information technology systems in Sponsors’ control, but Sponsors will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source.

11. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Contest or in the announcement of the prize(s); (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions; (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsors because of technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service; (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including but not limited to failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages, on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website, or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Contest; (e) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service; (f) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Contest, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device; (g) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (h) entries that are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof); or (i) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the entry process are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsors will not issue reimbursement for any expenses.

12. Disputes: By entering the Contest, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Contest, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Contest but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. All entrants agree, by participation in the Contest, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the federal and state courts in the County of Denver, Colorado, and those courts will be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Contest. Colorado law will govern this Contest, without regard Colorado’s choice of law rules.

13. Names of Winners: For a list of prize winners (the winning entrants, not the recipient Charities), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Sponsor, located at 100 E Speer Blvd., Denver, CO, or appear in person at that location between normal business hours (8:30 am – 5:00 pm MT). Requests for winners list must be received by no later than February 28, 2018.

14. Sponsors: McDivitt Law Firm, 1401 17th St., Ste. 500,

Denver, CO 80202; Tribune Broadcasting of Denver, 100 Speer Blvd, Denver, CO 80203.