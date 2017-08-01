Take the steps that save lives and help patients live in comfort.

Step outside of your comfort zone. Donate blood today.

Did you know that every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood? There is no substitute for donated blood. That’s why we count on generous volunteers to give blood at one of our safe and convenient donation centers.

Can we count on you to give a piece of yourself to save another?

If you’re ready to give a little piece of yourself to save up to three other people, all you have to do is pick a date and time to come in and make a donation.

