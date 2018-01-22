× Daybreak Delights: Salted Chocolate-Caramel Nut Pie

Salted Chocolate-Caramel Nut Pie

What you Need:

1 pie crust= 1/2 recipe Pate Brisee (Scratch-Made or Store Bought)

3/4 cup Light Corn Syrup

1 cup firmly packed Brown Sugar

3 eggs slightly beaten

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

1/3 cup Unsalted Butter-melted

1 cup Roasted Salted Mixed Nuts (No peanuts)

1/2 cup bittersweet Chocolate Chips

2 Tablespoon heavy cream

Finishing Salt

What to Do:

Place Pie crust in pan and trim the edge to make the pastry even with the pan. in a bowl, mix together the corn syrup, brown sugar, Eggs, melted butter, and vanilla. Once well mixed add in nuts. Pour mixture into the unbaked pie crust. Bake pie at 350 degrees, for one hour. Allow to cool completely.

In a small glass bowl melt the chocolate chips and heavy cream together in the microwave on 30 second intervals, stirring in between each interval until the mixture is fully melted and mixture is smooth. pour over the top of the pie and using an offset spatula to spread evenly over the top of the pie. Sprinkle the finishing salt over the top of the chocolate guanaco top before is sets, once the chocolate sets- Serve and Enjoy!