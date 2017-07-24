Daybreak Delights: Classic Hot Fudge Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make classic hot fudge sauce.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Classic Hot Fudge Sauce

What you Need

5 oz Bittersweet Chocolate, in small pieces

1/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup coco powder

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

pinch of salt

1/2 heavy cream

1 TBSP corn syrup



What to Do

In a medium sized sauce pan, combine both chocolates, sugar, heavy cream, and butter.

Heat over medium heat until chocolate is melted, and add in pinch of salt, corn syrup, and vanilla , stirring to combine.

Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container or glass jar. Keeps for 1-2 weeks. Sauce will get thicker when chilled, but will return to a looser consistency when warmed. Heat before serving on medium power in the microwave, stirring every 15 seconds until desired temperature.