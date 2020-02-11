Closings & Delays: Full List
Broom Stick Challenge: Can you make your broom stand on its own? Show us!

Posted 5:54 am, February 11, 2020, by , Updated at 06:01AM, February 11, 2020

DENVER– It’s like 2012 all over again. The broom stick challenge is sweeping the internet. Your friends are likely posting videos and pictures showing how they can make brooms stand up all by themselves.

There is not actually a science behind making your broom stand on its own, it’s just all about balance.

So, can you make your broom stand alone? We would love to see a picture of it! If you are participating in the #BroomStickChallenge, you can upload your picture to our gallery by clicking the red “Submit Your Photo” button below this article. We might even share it on TV.

Good luck! May the “force” be with you!

Photo Gallery

