Skier dies near Shadows glades at Steamboat Ski Resort

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo.– A 53-year-old man died Saturday while skiing at Steamboat Ski Resort.

According to officials at the resort, the skier was found unresponsive at 3:25 p.m. near the bottom of Shadows glades.

Steamboat Patrol tried to revive the man by administering life support. He was taken to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity has not been released.

His cause of death is pending an autopsy from the Routt County Coroner.