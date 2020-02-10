Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow for the Monday evening commute

NHL Stadium Series at the Air Force Academy

Posted 11:57 am, February 10, 2020, by
Data pix.

Colorado will be hosting their second outdoor game this weekend down at the Air Force Academy, the first being the game at Coors Field in February 2016 when the team faced the Detroit Red Wings.

The game will take place Saturday, February 15th when your Colorado Avalanche takes on the Los Angels Kings at Falcon Stadium.  There are limited tickets still available at nhl.com/tickets.

You'll want to get down there early with pregame festivities starting at 1pm outside of the stadium on Falcon Alley, so come out and enjoy hockey where there's no better place to watch a game than outdoor in Colorado.

 

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.